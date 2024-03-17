Neil Warnock is in line to make a surprise return to football management with a Championship club.

According to The Sun, the 75-year-old has been approached by several Championship clubs following his recent departure from Aberdeen.

Warnock, known for his ability to steer clubs away from relegation, is said to be open to joining a struggling Championship side battling for survival, similar to his successful stint at Huddersfield last season.

Neil Warnock’s brief stint at Aberdeen

Warnock was appointed as Aberdeen’s interim manager last month following the sacking of Barry Robson.

In the 8 games, he managed, he won two games, both coming in the Scottish Cup.

But after an hour of guiding them into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, he announced his departure.

Warnock brings a wealth of managerial experience

With an illustrious managerial career spanning various English clubs such as Crystal Palace, QPR, and Cardiff City, Warnock boasts a wealth of experience.

His most notable achievement includes leading Cardiff City to promotion to the Premier League in the 2017/2018 season.

He is remembered for quite a few iconic moments, the most recent of which was the stare-down with the referees after the Chelsea defeat in 2019.