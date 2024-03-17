Newcastle United’s backup goalkeeper, Lloris Karius, is poised to depart the club ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with Italy emerging as a potential destination.

The German shot-stopper has expressed interest in moving to Italy, specially to be closer to his family, given that his wife works there as a journalist.

Karius has hardly been a regular for the Magpies, making just one appearance in the English top flight this season.

That appearance came against Arsenal last month, a game in which he conceded four goals.

Karius is keen on a move away from Newcastle

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the 30-year-old affirmed his interest in Serie A, citing his regular following of the league.

He acknowledged that a move to Italy would be beneficial for him.

Reflecting on his aspirations to reclaim a starting role, Karius remains confident in his abilities, stressing his determination to train hard and prove himself at the highest level once again.

He stated:

“Of course, it would be a great solution if there were good options for me, regardless of proximity to my family.

“I have always followed Serie A and it intrigues me a lot, but it is too early to talk about the future. Claudio (Marchisio) and I are friends, I know him well and I think he is the right person.

“I want to go back to being number one like I always have been except for the last two years. When I play I do well and I know I have enough quality to perform at the highest levels again.

“When I arrived, they already had a starting goalkeeper, and it wasn’t easy for me. I definitely aim to play more and that’s why I train hard every day.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper joined Newcastle in September 2022, initially until January 2023, with an extension later.

As his contract is due to expire this June, discussions about his departure have arisen.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a potential move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with manager Eddie Howe said to be a big fan of the player.