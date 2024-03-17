Tottenham Hotspur had a week to get ready for the visit to Fulham, as they were fueled by the momentum from their tremendous victory against Aston Villa.

Fulham came out of the block firing against Spurs, leaving the visitors stunned. The Cottagers eventually took the lead late in the first half when Antonee Robinson provided an exceptional cross into the box, and Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz capitalised on the chance, beating the Spurs defence to calmly place the ball past Guglielmo Vicario, securing the lead for Fulham.

Just four minutes into the second half, Sasa Lukic doubled Fulham’s lead with a fantastic finish from a Timothy Castagne cross. Then, 12 minutes later, Fulham extended their lead even further as Muniz scored his second goal of the game, effectively putting the match out of Tottenham’s reach.

Son heavily critical as Tottenham disappoint against Fulham

Son Heung-min’s unusually intense reaction to Tottenham’s disappointing performance under Ange Postecoglou’s management suggests a deep sense of frustration.

As a typically composed and rational figure, his scathing assessment, implying that Spurs’ display was a betrayal to the entire Premier League, highlights the severity of the situation. Son’s implication that the team displayed a lack of fight when trailing underscores the gravity of their performance.

He told Sky Sports: “We haven’t given everything, including me, which is really painful. We have to bounce back. We cannot just give up in games. I am devastated, disappointed, frustrated. As captain of this club, I want to apologise to the Tottenham fans, they don’t deserve that result, they don’t deserve that performance.”

“Everybody has to come back firing. You go to the national team, you represent your country, but also you have to think about it, you are representing Spurs and the Premier League.”