Arsenal have decided to allow Eddie Nketiah to leave the North London this summer and that could pave the way for West Ham to make a move.

David Moyes has lacked strikers all season, with only Michail Antonio and Danny Ings to choose from. At times, the Scottish coach didn’t even have the duo, leading to players such as Jarrod Bowen playing up top.

A new number nine is a top priority ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and Nketiah could be an option.

Journalist Graeme Bailey claims that Arsenal are ready to sell the 24-year-old with West Ham, Bournemouth, Fulham and Crystal Palace all eyeing a move.

Arsenal could sell Eddie Nketiah to West Ham

Nketiah has mostly featured off of the bench for Arsenal this season and has played in a total of 33 games for the Gunners, scoring six goals and five assists.

The Gunners star would be a good signing for West Ham during the summer and being only 24, the Englishman still has time to develop.

Nketiah will not excite Hammers fans at first as he is not a big name but over time it could be a deal that pays off.