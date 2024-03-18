Key Arsenal star pulls out of national team squad, Gunners fans may fear history repeating itself

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been withdrawn from the Brazil squad for their upcoming friendly fixtures and after seeing the news, some fans of the North London club may fear history is repeating itself.

The Gunners were pipped to the Premier League title by Man City last season and a key moment in how everything unfolded was an injury suffered by centre-back William Saliba.

With the run-in set to intensify after this international break, Mikel Arteta will need all his main players and an injury to Gabriel would be a big blow.

The 26-year-old has not been included in the Brazil squad to face England and Spain in the coming 10 days. However, the defender pulling out is just precautionary and he should be ready to face Manchester City after the international break, reports The Mirror.

Gabriel should be ready for Arsenal’s match with Man City

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to play Man City on March 31 in the first game after the upcoming internationals and it is a huge clash in the Premier League title race.

One point separates the top three and a win for either team in this fixture could go a long way in deciding the eventual champions.

Mikel Arteta will be happy that Gabriel’s foot injury is not serious and the Brazilian will be carefully managed up until the clash with City.

There will be fear on either side that players come back from the break with injuries but every neutral will hope the best players are available for the Premier League showdown at the end of the month.