Many players are expected to leave Leeds United this summer and a new name amongst them is Cody Drameh as the defender will not be offered a new deal at Elland Road. 

The Yorkshire club are on course to return to the Premier League at the first attempt as Daniel Farke’s team are in incredible form and went top of the Championship at the weekend.

Should they play in the English top flight during the 2024/25 campaign, the players Leeds currently have on loan will likely be sold or let go to build up their transfer budget.

Stars such as Ian Poveda, Sam Greenwood, Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson are all expected to leave but Football Insider have reported that Drameh will join that list, amongst others.

According to Pete O’Rourke, the 22-year-old is set to leave Elland Road this summer as sources have told the outlet that the defender “is not set to receive a Leeds United contract extension and has played his last game for the club.”

Drameh is currently on loan at Birmingham City and the Championship club have the option to make his deal permanent. However, Leeds would be due a compensation fee as a result of the Englishman’s age.

The defender was never able to tie down an important role at Leeds and having spent a lot of time out on loan, a permanent move would help develop him further as he can stay in one place for more than one season.

