Tottenham player delighted he managed to leave the club in January

Tottenham FC
Tottenham secured the signing of Radu Dragusin in January and as part of that deal, Djed Spence moved the other way to Genoa on loan for the season. 

The full-back has managed six appearances and 308 minutes of action for the Italian side since his move, although he’s only been in the starting 11 three times out of a possible eight to date.

It has been a tough season for the defender as he returned to Tottenham at the beginning of January from a loan deal at Leeds United, which had not worked out as he had intended before being sent to Italy.

However, Spence seems happy at his new club and has been speaking about life in Serie A to Tuttosport.

Tottenham loanee Djed Spence is happy at Genoa

“Above all, injuries have held me back,” Spence told the Italian newspaper.

“When you stop it takes time to recover, but now I’m growing and step by step I can get to the highest level. But above all I feel good now.

“I have to say that I’ve settled in very well and I’m having fun here. In the locker room my teammates helped me settle in very quickly and this also came from the staff. I’m very happy.”

