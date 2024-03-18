Mason Greenwood offered chance to make controversial return to Premier League

Mason Greenwood’s return to Old Trafford is expected to have the support of the Manchester United team, and the club’s executives will decide the forward’s future.

When Greenwood was transferred to Getafe on loan at the beginning of the season, it seemed as though his time at United was finished.

Now, the player could make a controversial return to the Premier League after it was revealed that the Man United players are happy for him to return to the club.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped criminal proceedings against the 22-year-old after a crucial witness withdrew, and the club’s administration decided to let him start his career overseas.

Mason Greenwood was allowed to leave the club

The 22-year-old was sent on loan to La Liga club Getafe where he has impressed this season and that has linked him with moves to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

It was recently said by new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe that there was still hope for the former player as the club will soon make a decision on his future.

According to The Sun, Greenwood’s teammates at United are open to playing with him again.

Mason Greenwood at Getafe

This season, the Man United academy graduate has made 24 appearances and scored six goals in La Liga. It is said that there is a perception that his goals will help Erik ten Hag’s team.

Club likely to face resistance from fans if they bring back Mason Greenwood

While the players might be willing to play with Greenwood again, the supporters might not approve of this decision.

Man United faithful want the club to completely get rid of Greenwood because of his actions in the past.

The supporters feel that it would be bad for the club and the image of the organisation to have someone like Greenwood represent them.

The club might face a backlash from the fans if they take the unpopular decision of bringing Greenwood back to Old Trafford.

