Newcastle United ace accused of falling off a cliff this season

Pundit Phil Thompson believes Kieran Trippier’s form has “fallen off a cliff” amid Newcastle United’s struggles this season.

The Magpies’ last chance of winning a trophy were dashed on Saturday as they were defeated in their FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City at the weekend.

The Magpies are also sitting in tenth in the Premier League and it will be tough for Eddie Howe’s men to sneak into Europe.

A reason for Newcastle’s struggles during the current campaign is injuries and during the crisis they had during the first half of the season, Kieran Trippier was one man that played almost every game.

The 33-year-old has featured 36 times for the Magpies, proving Howe’s team with one goal and 11 assists.

The Englishman’s form has fallen off in recent weeks, especially defensively, and Phil Thompson is worried about the right-back’s performances.

Pundit says Kieran Trippier’s form is a worry for Newcastle

Speaking on talkSPORT, Thompson discussed Trippier’s recent struggles in a Newcastle shirt.

“I think Trippier is one where you look at the failing of all the players because to me I’ve always thought what a player,” the Liverpool legend said.

“His energy levels and his commitment have always been incredible each game.

“All of a sudden, he’s like fallen off a cliff and his performances and his mistakes have started to cost.

“I always think when you make mistakes, yes you can make one, but when it’s continuous, your mind is not right, your energy levels have dropped.

“But him and big Dan Burn. Burn was the tallest and best left-back in the country at one point.”