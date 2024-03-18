Burnley secured the signing of Manchester City youth goalkeeper James Trafford for a reported fee of £15 million, which could rise to £19 million with add-ons.

The Englishman’s move made him the third most expensive British goalkeeper in history.

Trafford made a strong start at Turf Moor, notably impressing in a 1–1 draw against Brighton last December with 10 saves, earning him the Man of the Match award.

However, the talented shot-stopper has encountered difficulties in recent performances. Trafford has faced challenges, conceding a notable number of goals—62 in 28 Premier League appearances this season—while managing only two clean sheets.

This dip in form has raised concerns among fans and pundits alike.

Alan Shearer criticises Vincent Kompany for James Trafford management

Former English striker turned pundit Alan Shearer criticised Vincent Kompany’s decision to persist with Trafford in the team despite his struggles and mistakes during challenging periods.

Shearer empathised with the 21-year-old, highlighting the immense pressure placed on a young and inexperienced player in his debut English top-flight campaign.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer expressed his belief that it would have been beneficial for Trafford to be temporarily taken out of the team to reflect and regroup, given the demanding nature of the goalkeeper position.

He said:

“I think it’s been a really tough season for him and at times, I think he should’ve been taken out. I think it’s been a mistake by Vincent [Kompany] to leave him there at times where he’s been under huge pressure, mistakes.

“And when that happens, I think you’re sometimes better off taken out of the team to sit back and have a look and reflect and give the job to someone else because goalkeeping is a very tough position anyway.

“But someone who’s so young and inexperienced, to come into the Premier League and be asked to do such a huge job, it’s a tough ask and I think it’s been unfair on him at times.”

There’s no denying Trafford’s potential, and he’ll be eager to bounce back and prove his worth after his high-profile transfer.