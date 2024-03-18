Ben Johnson, a full-back for West Ham United, is apparently a target for Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

It’s known that the manager is eager to provide competition for Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie at Tottenham.

The West Ham player will leave the London Stadium as a free agent at the end of the current campaign, which would be a huge blow for David Moyes.

The source states that Johnson has “attracted attention from Tottenham’s recruitment team” and that “a recommendation from Spurs legend Ledley King, who currently serves as an ambassador for the club,” has an impact on Johnson’s possible acquisition.

The 24-year-old has over 100 appearances for West Ham, scoring two goals and adding two assists.