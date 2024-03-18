Video: Tottenham loanee has fans excited with yet another stellar performance capped off with a goal

Tottenham fans have been left excited about new signing Lucas Bergvall after witnessing his recent performances for Djurgadens IF.

Spurs secured his signing on deadline day of the January transfer window, agreeing to a deal of around €10 million with Djurgadens IF, with the midfielder staying with the Swedish club on loan for the remainder of the season.

On Sunday, Bergvall was in action in the Svenska Cupen semi-finals against AIK, and helped his side win on penalties.

Bergvall gave his side the lead early in the game with a fine header but the opponents equalised late in stoppage time, with the game eventually decided on penalties.

Not only did he impress with a goal, but also left fans excited with a brilliant piece of play.

He dispossessed the defender near the corner flag, before proceeded to turn him inside out with lovely dribbling skills and almost set up a goal for his side.

Watch the goal and the skill below:

Lucas Bergvall on target again todaypic.twitter.com/MUAgV7AXue — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) March 17, 2024