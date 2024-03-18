Video: Terrifying scenes as player suffers seizure mid-game and is rushed to the hospital

Chile international Javier Altamirano suffered a seizure during the match between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de La Plata.

Altamirano collapsed just before the half hour mark and the match was forced to be abandoned.

An ambulance was called and he was rushed to the hospital where he received treatment. The horrific ordeal left the player’s teammates in tears, who were quick to call for medical help when Altamirano suddenly collapsed.

Watch the incident below:

24 year-old Chilean ?? footballer Javier Altamirano suffers a seizure during the match between Estudiantes v. Boca Juniors. The game was suspended.pic.twitter.com/kbT1ISBPFV — Juan Hodl (@JuanGutiCA714) March 18, 2024

Footage courtesy: ESPN

Oh my god, second footballer collapsed on live TV in two days. Estudiantes’ Javier Altamirano suffers a seizure during match against Boca pic.twitter.com/hVw8ulwffy — aussie17 (@_aussie17) March 18, 2024

After consulting with Estudiantes captain Jose Sosa, the match was suspended.

Altamirano’s manager Eduardo Dominguez later revealed the scenes from inside the dressing room, stating that the players were crying. He also revealed that the player’s wife who is pregnant watched the scenes from the stands.

He said (via ESPN):

“There are many things more important than a football game. “Life comes before any situation.

“It was very difficult to continue, I entered the locker room and the players were crying… Altamirano’s wife, pregnant, was in the stalls, now she is with him.”

Club shares update on Javier Altamirano

The club later shared an update on the player’s health, confirming that he is stable, and under observation as the hospital conducted tests which showed no pathological images.

The statement read (via ESPN):

“He is in hospital under observation and to complete studies. A CT scan was performed, which showed no obvious pathological images.

“He is stable. Due to this situation, the match, stopped 27 minutes into the first half, was suspended by the referee authorities.”