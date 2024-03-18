Before the FA Cup match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made a cheeky remark to the Red Devils mascots.

The Merseyside club was looking to qualify for the FA Cup semifinal, with Manchester City, Coventry and Chelsea waiting in the draw.

But Liverpool’s plans for a perfect farewell for Klopp were ruined by rivals Man United who beat them in a classic encounter with the help of goals from Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Amad Diallo.

Jurgen Klopp was minutes away from victory

The Reds lead twice and it looked like they were on their way to Wembley again this season, having previously beaten Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final there. But Erik ten Hag’s men snatched victory in a clash that is going to be remembered for a long time.

Despite the significance of the quarterfinal, the Liverpool boss remained upbeat and, as usual, composed before the game. The German attempted to persuade a few of the younger United supporters to switch to Liverpool’s red before the warm-ups.

In a video that ITV captured, the 56-year-old Liverpool manager is heard stating:

“Do you want to switch sides, or no?”, which the children categorically refused.

“Do you want to switch sides, or no?” 🤣 Never change, Jürgen 😅#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/1cXnk0matx — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 17, 2024

As usual, the German manager showed his humorous side before a match of huge magnitude. But the result against his team’s arch rivals upset him as he believed his team should have won the match.

Liverpool can still give Jurgen Klopp a memorable farewell

In his farewell season, Klopp was expected to get the perfect farewell by the Liverpool players, who were fighting to win four trophies. But now after elimination in the FA Cup, that dream is over.

The Reds are currently in the fight to win the Premier League and the Europa League and should they win that, they will complete a treble of the as they have already won the Carabao Cup this season.