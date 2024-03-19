Ange Postecoglou no longer wants 23-year-old at Tottenham

Bryan Gil looks certain to leave Tottenham this summer as Ange Postecoglou has no plans for the winger ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 23-year-old has been at Spur since 2021 having arrived as one of the hottest prospects in Spain. However, things have not worked out for the winger under several managers and it looks like the player will be moved on this summer.

Gil has a contract at the North London club until 2026 and according to transfer insider Dean Jones speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the winger “will be moved on” during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Tottenham star has only played 11 times this season, accumulating just 221 minutes, and the winger has been left out of the last few squads by Postecoglou.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 23-year-old would like to return to Sevilla next season and Tottenham are likely to accept an offer if one arrives from the La Liga club.