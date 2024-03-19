Antony breaks silence on Man United future following FA Cup heroics

Antony is determined to be a Man United success.

Since joining from Ajax just over 18 months ago in a deal worth a whopping £86 million, Antony, 24, has struggled.

The Brazilian winger, despite being handed multiple opportunities, has failed to improve United’s attack and recently lost his place to Alejandro Garnacho.

However, despite being heavily linked with a summer exit with either a permanent sale or a loan considered, hope of a revival has been offered to the 24-year-old after he scored a crucial goal during last Sunday’s incredible FA Cup quarter-final against bitter-rivals Liverpool.

Popping up at the death with a last-minute equaliser, Antony’s brilliant right-footed effort, which sent the game to extra time, also sent the jam-packed Old Trafford crowd wild.

Teammate Amad later went on to win the tie with virtually the last kick of the game.

Antony wants Man United revival following FA Cup heroics

And now breaking his silence on his recent heroics, Antony has vowed to “repay” United for the faith they’ve shown in him.

“I try to learn from each criticism and so improve,” he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I have been working silently to evolve and show my football on the field.

“I know my potential and I know why Man Utd hired me. I want to repay all of this on the field.

“It was my lifelong dream to be here.”

Since becoming a Red Devil, Antony, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 10 goals and registered four assists in 74 matches in all competitions.