Arsenal and Tottenham target moves closer to £60m exit from current club

Pedro Neto is expected to have played his final game for Wolves, pushing him closer to a potential transfer away from the club, according to a report from Football London.

As per the report, Tottenham have joined their North London rivals in the competition to recruit the Portuguese winger this summer.

Neto has been linked to Arsenal for a long time. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly an admirer of Neto.

After sustaining a hamstring injury that is anticipated to keep him out until the end of the season, Football London reports that there is a good likelihood that Neto has played his final game for the Wolves.

Why Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Neto

Neto was enjoying one of his best seasons in the league before his injury. The Portugal international has made 23 appearances for Wolves in all competitions, tallying 3 goals and 11 assists.

It could be finally time for him to switch sides in the summer after sticking with the English club since 2019.

However, Wolves won’t make things simple for any of the interested teams, given his contract expires in 2027. It makes sense that they are requesting a transfer fee of about £60 million.

If there is one quality Ange Postecoglou has valued in his players since taking over as manager of Spurs, it is their adaptability.

Pedro Neto is a Portuguese international who can play anywhere in the front line, so it is not surprising that there is interest in him.

Arsenal or Tottenham – which club should he join?

The winger could prefer a move to Tottenham over teams like Arsenal since he has a far better chance of getting playing time there.

It is quite hard to replace players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, as Leandro Trossard discovered during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Regarding his development, the forthcoming summer will be crucial. Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in the Wolves star.