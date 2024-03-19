Arsenal include Newcastle United star on summer shortlist

Arsenal will prioritise the signing of a new striker in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners, who are currently embroiled in a tense three-way title race with Liverpool and Manchester City, are looking to improve their attack ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, and according to recent reports, have identified Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak as a top target.

The Sweden international has long been on Mikel Arteta’s shortlist with the Spaniard previously in the mix to sign him before he joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad nearly two years ago.

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners back in hunt for Alexander Isak

However, although Arsenal missed out then, they could be in line to finally land their man after a recent report from Football Insider claims the Gunners “hold a concrete interest” in the 24-year-old.

The Londoners’ hopes of signing Isak are likely to be boosted by Newcastle’s need to sanction at least one high-profile sale in order to comply with Financial Fair Play’s strict rules.

As for the player himself, it’s fair to assume Isak would be open to joining the Gunners, especially considering they’re nailed on Champions League status next season and they’re a team very much on the up.

Proving he can play in the Premier League, Newcastle’s number 14, who has averaged a goal virtually every other game, is now valued at around £70 million (Transfermarkt).

The Gunners reportedly also have Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen on their radar.