Arsenal already planning summer transfer window targets, Arteta keen to strengthen four positions

Arsenal are reportedly putting together their summer transfer window plans already, with the Gunners looking likely to be in the market for new signings in four positions.

Of course, most Arsenal fans will just be focused on seeing their club compete for the Premier League and Champions League titles in the weeks ahead, but the likes of Mikel Arteta and Edu also have to plan ahead and ensure they’re not behind their rivals in the transfer market once the summer comes around.

It remains to be seen which specific names will be on Arsenal’s list, but for the time being the Evening Standard claim that the north London giants want a striker, a midfielder, a defender and a goalkeeper to come in.

With an agreement already in place for David Raya’s loan move to be made permanent, one imagines the goalkeeper would be a backup to replace Aaron Ramsdale, who seems unlikely to stick around and make do with a place on the bench.

A striker certainly makes sense as a priority, however, as doubts remain over the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up front, with Kai Havertz doing a decent job filling in in that area in recent times.

Jesus has had injury problems during his time at the Emirates Stadium, while neither he nor Nketiah really look like being prolific enough to deliver 20 or more goals a season, so AFC fans will no doubt be keen to see an elite finisher coming in.

Arsenal transfers – can they repeat the success of the 2023 window?

Arsenal had a great summer last year, bringing in Declan Rice, Havertz, Raya and Jurrien Timber, all of whom look like fine additions to Arteta’s squad.

Rice has been particularly impressive, which you’d perhaps expect after the money invested in him, while Raya and Havertz have come good after slow starts, and Timber should be a key player once he returns from a lengthy injury which has unfortunately derailed his first year in north London.