Manchester United and Chelsea may be interested to learn that Barcelona are prepared to sell the likes of Raphinha and Jules Kounde this summer, according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs.

Barca have had some financial issues in recent times, preventing them from spending huge money, so it might be that they’ll have to let some big names go before spending on incomings ahead of next season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jacobs provided some insight into what we can expect in terms of trimming down this Barcelona squad, with the journalist rejecting speculation that Frenkie de Jong and Gavi could leave the Nou Camp.

However, it seems that Raphinha and Kounde could be names to watch if the right offers come in, and both these players have previously been linked with Premier League clubs.

With Raphinha, one report from Todo Fichajes has even made the very strong claim that an agreement in principle has been agreed between Man Utd and the Brazilian winger to move for around €50million, though we’ll have to see if that ends up being accurate.

Kounde, meanwhile, has been linked as being on Chelsea’s radar by Mundo Deportivo, though Jacobs played down those specific links.

Barcelona transfer plans for the likes of Raphinha and Kounde revealed

“Barcelona recently saw their annual spending limit cut by €66m to €204m, and their squad costs are currently around €400m,” Jacobs said.

“It’s difficult to predict who could be sold this summer until it’s clear who the new Barcelona manager is, even though Deco is already working towards the summer.

“Jules Kounde and Raphinha are clearly two sellable assets, but neither want to leave. It’s just a case of whether Barcelona’s hand is forced. Raphinha will certainly have some Saudi interest.

“Kounde is playing out of position at right back, and Barcelona have other centre-back options. 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi breaking through is potentially bad news for Kounde.

“Chelsea are not currently looking at Kounde, despite originally vying with Barcelona in summer 2022 to sign him. PSG are prioritising Lille’s Leny Yoro, but if they fail in that pursuit then they could consider Kounde as an option.”