“He will stay” – Bayer Leverkusen CEO confident Xabi Alonso won’t leave for Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen are experiencing an incredible unbeaten season and the man behind that, Xabi Alonso, is a manager in demand with Liverpool and Bayern Munch chasing his signature.

The German side are chasing a treble across the remainder of the campaign and should they do it, the reign of Alonso at the BayArena will be remembered forever.

This season is the Spanish coach’s first full one with the Bundesliga outfit and many suspect that he may want to stay for another and guide Leverkusen in the Champions League next season.

The club’s CEO Fernando Carro seems confident that Alonso will stay and has stated via Fabrizio Romano: “Xabi Alonso has a contract until 2026 and there is no reason to doubt that he will stay here.

“In football, you never know what will happen but I have a lot of trust, we have a good relationship.”

Xabi Alonso is being chased by Liverpool and Bayern Munich

Two of Alonso’s former clubs, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, want him to return this summer as both European giants are set to part ways with their managers at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Anfield after nine successful years, while Thomas Tuchel will depart Bayern under different circumstances having failed to live up to expectations.

Alonso would be a great fit for either club but it may be best to stay put for another season as the Spanish coach is still a novice and trying to replicate what he has done during the current campaign another time will stand to him when he eventually moves on to a bigger club with massive expectations.