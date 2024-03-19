Bundesliga club ready to pay €35m for Man United star, Sir Jim Ratcliffe yet to make decision

The future of Jadon Sancho at Man United will be a big topic of discussion this summer but Sir Jim Ratcliffe has yet to decide on the winger as the player wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old joined the Bundesliga club in January after falling out with Man United manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the campaign. The Dutch coach banished Sancho from the United squad and never allowed the Englishman to return as he never apologised.

The winger is on loan at Dortmund until the end of the season and it is believed that he wants to stay with the German club long-term.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Sancho sees himself at Borussia Dortmund long-term but it’s still too early to say if that will happen.

The journalist points to the fact that there could still be a manager change at Man United; on the other hand, it remains unclear what Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS want to do with the player.

Dortmund are willing to pay around €35m for the Englishman but it will be the 23-year-old’s salary that causes the most problems.

No way back for Jadon Sancho at Man United

Sancho was one of the hottest prospects in European football when completing his move to Man United in 2021 but it is a transfer that never worked out for all parties involved.

The player’s conflict with Ten Hag this season has spelled the end for the 23-year-old at Old Trafford as there is no way back as long as the Dutch coach remains in charge.

A fresh start would be best for everyone this summer but the key people involved in this situation are yet to decide on Sancho’s future, as Ten Hag’s also remains up in the air.