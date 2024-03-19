Chelsea are prepared to go all out to sign world class 21-year-old player

Chelsea could look to steal one of Bayern Munich’s top players in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have made several attacking additions to their squad in the previous transfer windows.

Players like Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk have been added to the Chelsea attack as the Blues aim to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Palmer has made 34 appearances for the Premier League club after moving from Manchester City, scoring 14 goals and dishing out 12 assists.

Even though they strengthened their offense throughout those two transfer windows, Chelsea are reportedly pursuing Jamal Musiala.

Bayern are reportedly attempting to persuade Musiala to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena, according to Sport Bild.

Chelsea could jump at the opportunity to sign Musiala

But as per the same source, Mauricio Pochettino’s team are one Premier League team who are keeping an eye on the offensive midfielder and are prepared to go above and beyond to get him should he refuse to sign an extension with the Bundesliga team.

Manchester City and Liverpool are also interested in the services of young German international.

The 21-year-old is rumored to have previously turned down one contract offer from Bayern.

Chelsea are eyeing another Bundesliga youngster

The Blues appear to be interested in more attackers from the Bundesliga than only Musiala. Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen, who is having a fantastic season, has also been linked to the Blues.

The Daily Star reported at the end of 2023 that Chelsea were one of the teams vying for the 20-year-old.

Since the arrival of new owner Todd Boehly, the Blues have been fearless in their spending and they have invested in young players who have the potential to become the best in the world.

Both Musiala and Wirtz fit the profile of the players they are looking for.