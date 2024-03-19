Fabrizio Romano shuts down latest rumours of new contract for Man United star

Man United have not offered Raphael Varane a new contract or started negotiations with the defender ahead of his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has shut down rumours that the Manchester club have offered the French star a new deal based on appearances.

Todofichajes is one outlet that reported that the World Cup winner is willing to reduce his salary at Man United in order to secure a new deal as he is happy to remain in England for many years.

It was reported by ESPN earlier this year that Man United will not be triggering the one-year extension in his current deal but a new one may be negotiated before his contract expires in 2025.

That has not yet been the case as the centre-back looks set to leave Old Trafford at present.

Man United may still offer Raphael Varane a new deal

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been working hard behind the scenes at Man United since completing their part takeover and are currently in the process of installing top people to important roles.

They will likely assess the playing squad closer to the transfer window and this will give Varane hope that a new deal could arrive, should he want it.

However, the French star will need to take a pay cut as the 30-year-old is currently earning £340,000-a-week at Old Trafford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will want to reduce the Manchester club’s wage bill ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Erik ten Hag has wanted a new centre-back at Old Trafford since last summer and it would also not be a bad idea to have Varane around to help the player settle in and develop, as it remains to be seen what the future holds for the veteran centre-back.