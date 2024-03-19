Chelsea have one of the youngest squads in the league with not many player good in terms of leadership.

Even after spending so much money, the Blues have a squad that’s all about potential and future promise rather than experience and proven world class talent.

The Premier League club have suffered as a result of their lack of leadership on the field with Mauricio Pochettino’s men currently sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

They have lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool and face Manchester City in the semifinal of the FA Cup.

Their inconsistent season has raised a lot of eyebrows after their performances this season.

Joe Cole wants experienced players at Chelsea

In an interview with TalkSPORT, Joe Cole talked on what Chelsea ought to do in the summer and expressed support for the notion of bringing in a few older players.

The former Chelsea player feels that the squad needs leadership and someone who has done it at the top level of football.

Cole mentioned a few possible additions for Chelsea, including Luka Modric, who he would like to see return to the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

“I’d be looking to bring in some experienced players to set the tone. I’m thinking is Luka Modric out of contract? Does he want to play in the Premier League for one more year. How much has he helped Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde? Toni Kroos is 34, does he want to test himself at his age and help this young squad?” Cole said.

Modric can be helpful to Chelsea’s young players

Cole is spot on with his assessment. Modric has helped the young lot of Real Madrid a lot with his experience and guided them to become better players.

He could be the perfect player to play with for the young Chelsea players, someone who could be a calming influence in the middle of the park.

The Croatian midfielder will not be short of suitors when he decides to leave the Spanish giants.

Modric would want to keep playing in the Champions League, a competition he’s enjoyed great success in, and Chelsea would be unable to offer him that next season.