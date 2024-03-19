Leeds make move to sign devastating striker ahead of Premier League clubs

Karamoko Dembele has impressed many with his performances at Blackpool this season and the 21-year-old could be on the move this summer.

The midfielder is on loan with the English club from Stade Brestois as he moved to League One in search of more minutes.

Dembele has starred in an attacking midfield role at Bloomfield Road, managing seven goals and 12 assists in 40 games; with HITC now reporting that his displays have drawn widescale interest ahead of the summer with Championship clubs Leeds United, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Southampton eyeing a move.

The problem for them is that Premier League teams have also taken note of what the 21-year-old is doing; with Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Brentford, Wolves and Nottingham Forest all said to be keeping tabs on Dembele as well.

The midfielder has a contract with Stade Brest until 2026 so the youngster’s future is in the French club’s hands.

The Ligue 1 outfit may want to keep the player following his current loan spell but the good news for Dembele is that he will not be short of options ahead of the new season.