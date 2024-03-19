Leeds make player available for transfer in proposed £10m deal

Leeds United will not be bullied into selling Borussia Monchengladbach loanee Max Wober.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claims the Bundesliga side are hoping to sign the defender on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Gladbach’s negotiations with Daniel Farke’s Whites are not straightforward though. The Championship side, who are just eight games away from winning automatic promotion back to the Premier League, are proving a tough outfit to convince.

Believed to be demanding just over £10 million for the out-of-favour German, Leeds United will not budge in their valuation.

What this could mean for Gladbach and Wober remains to be seen, but with top-flight English football a very real possibility next season, maybe the player won’t mind so much if he were forced to return to Yorkshire after all.

