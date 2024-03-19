Liverpool injury boost as star’s groin issue turns out not to be serious

There’s some positive Liverpool injury news as it seems Luis Diaz’s groin issue is reportedly not as serious as some fans may have feared.

The Colombia international has shone for the Reds since he joined from Porto a few years ago, and Jurgen Klopp won’t want to be without him for too long as his side face a potentially gruelling end to the season.

Liverpool are very much still in the race for the Premier League title, while they’ll also no doubt be hoping to go as far as possible in the Europa League, even if it doesn’t carry quite as much glamour and prestige as the Champions League.

Diaz could have a key role to play for Klopp’s side, so it didn’t look too comforting to hear that he had a groin issue after the FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United at the weekend.

Now, however, Ryan Taylor has reported that it looks like nothing serious for the 27-year-old…

Sources say groin issue sustained by Luis Díaz in Liverpool's FA Cup defeat at Man Utd is nothing serious. Didn't train yesterday with Colombia but was in gym doing recovery work. Colombia play Spain on Friday at London Stadium. #LFC — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) March 19, 2024

Liverpool injury list is long enough as it is…

Liverpool are already coping with a long list of big names out injured, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson probably the biggest losses for the team, but with some on and off issues for others like Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez throughout the campaign.

LFC will hope they can enjoy slightly better fortune in the weeks ahead as they look to end Klopp’s reign at the club on a high.

It won’t be easy with an extremely close title race with Manchester City and Arsenal, but if the Merseyside giants can keep everyone fit then they’re undoubtedly as good as the very finest teams in Europe.

It will be interesting to see what the situation looks like for the likes of Diaz and Nunez after the international break when the big fixtures really start to pile up.