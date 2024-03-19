Video: Man City’s Erling Haaland appears to have picked up injury in Norway training

Man City’s treble hopes may have just suffered a huge blow as Erling Haaland may have picked up an injury whilst away with the Norway national team. 

The 2023/24 campaign is reaching the crucial part of the season and all of the Premier League’s contenders will want a full squad to choose from.

Man City are fighting for the Premier League title with Liverpool and Arsenal, while the Champions League and FA Cup are still on the table for Pep Guardiola’s men.

However, their hopes of winning all three may have just received a huge blow as a video has surfaced of their main goalscorer, Erling Haaland, limping during Norway training.

This may turn out to be nothing but it does not look good from the clip.

Watch: Man City’s Erling Haaland limping in training with Norway

