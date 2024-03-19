Man United have concrete interest in 13 goal-forward, could use Jadon Sancho to secure deal

Man United are in the market for a new forward and according to a recent report, the Red Devils’ interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen is serious.

The Dutch star has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club in recent months and Man United are one club that have often been linked.

According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag likes the versatility of the 25-year-old as Malen can play as a winger and a striker.

The United boss is very keen to strengthen his front line and could use Jadon Sancho to bring his fellow countryman to Old Trafford.

Malen has been at Dortmund since 2021 and has hit 13 goals, alongside five assists, in 33 appearances across all competitions for the German club during the current campaign.

Donyell Malen is not the answer for Man United

Although Malen has been in good form of late, the 25-year-old is not the answer for Man United.

Ten Hag needs a proper goalscorer who can net at least 20 goals a season in the Premier League, with a player such as Inter’s Lautaro Martinez being a prime example of who United should target.

Malen would be a nice player to sign alongside a number nine as he would provide adequate cover across multiple positions given his versatility.

This summer is a huge one for the direction Man United want to go in and the Manchester club must get their signings for key positions right or it could be costly.