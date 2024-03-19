Man United open to player in exchange for Jadon Sancho

Man United are reportedly willing to accept a player in exchange for Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who not only claim the Red Devils would accept as little as £50 million for the outcasted winger but that they’d also be willing to consider a player-swap deal.

Forced to rejoin Borussia Dortmund on a short-term loan in January after falling out with Erik Ten Hag, Sancho, 23, seems unlikely to ever play in United’s colours again.

Jadon Sancho joined Dortmund on loan from Man United.

Now deemed surplus to requirements, the 23-year-old, who has endured a shocking spell since signing for the club for a whopping £73 million in 2021, is expected to leave the Red Devils permanently in the summer.

Man United open to Jadon Sancho player-swap offer

And while Dortmund have not been shy about signing the 23-year-old permanently, the finances involved could prove a sticking point.

However, these latest reports suggest the Bundesliga club could make their English rivals a suitable offer by including a player of their own.

Football Insider’s report does not name specific players, but United have already been heavily linked with Donyell Malen.

The 25-year-old Dutchman, if he were offered to United, would be a like-for-like replacement but one that may have better luck in the Premier League than his potential predecessor.

