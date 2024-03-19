Man United open to player in exchange for Jadon Sancho

Man United are reportedly willing to accept a player in exchange for Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who not only claim the Red Devils would accept as little as £50 million for the outcasted winger but that they’d also be willing to consider a player-swap deal.

Forced to rejoin Borussia Dortmund on a short-term loan in January after falling out with Erik Ten Hag, Sancho, 23, seems unlikely to ever play in United’s colours again.

Now deemed surplus to requirements, the 23-year-old, who has endured a shocking spell since signing for the club for a whopping £73 million in 2021, is expected to leave the Red Devils permanently in the summer.

Man United open to Jadon Sancho player-swap offer

And while Dortmund have not been shy about signing the 23-year-old permanently, the finances involved could prove a sticking point.

However, these latest reports suggest the Bundesliga club could make their English rivals a suitable offer by including a player of their own.

Football Insider’s report does not name specific players, but United have already been heavily linked with Donyell Malen.

The 25-year-old Dutchman, if he were offered to United, would be a like-for-like replacement but one that may have better luck in the Premier League than his potential predecessor.