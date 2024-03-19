Man United’s Sir Jim Ratcliffe states that he “hates all” of the Premier League title chasers

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s objective at Man United will be to get the Red Devils into the position Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal currently find themselves as the new United owner admits he “hates all” of them.

The INEOS CEO completed his 27.7% takeover of the Manchester club earlier this year and is now in control of football operations at Old Trafford.

The British businessman is in the process of evaluating everything at Man United and has already installed some key people into important roles.

One decision Ratcliffe will have to make over the coming weeks is whether he wants to keep Erik ten Hag as manager or not as the Dutch coach has had a tough season in charge of Man United with the end of the season likely to decide his future.

The new part-owner of Man United will have the objective to get the club back challenging for the Premier League title and commenting on this season’s epic race, Ratcliffe admits he “hates” all the clubs involved.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe hates Man United’s Premier League rivals

When asked which team he would like to see win the Premier League title this season? Ratcliffe said via Fabrizio Romano: “I hate them all, they are all the enemy.

“I couldn’t possibly choose. It would be good for Arteta, because he has done really well and Arsenal have been patient with him.”

It is unusual to see these words come out of an owner’s mouth and they can be taken as a bit of a shock.

Man United fans will likely love to hear Ratcliffe say this but it will mean nothing if the INEOS CEO does not take them back to where they want to be.