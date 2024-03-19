With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group getting to grips with exactly what needs to be done in order to achieve the best possible outcome for Man United in the short, medium and long term, one former club legend has noted how he would love to become involved in some capacity.

It seems that the Red Devils could be on the cusp of a new era under Sir Jim, and whilst the Glazer family are still ominously in the background, the United fan is taking the lead on football matters.

Eric Cantona would like to be involved again at Man United

United fans will be eagerly awaiting the summer transfer window to understand more fully the type of player that the club will be signing, which current stars will be considered surplus to requirements and also whether Erik ten Hag will remain in his current position as head of the first-team.

All of those questions will be answered in due course, as will the idea as to whether Eric Cantona might be brought back to the club in some capacity.

Talking to the Big Issue (h/t Independent, subscription required), the Frenchman noted that the club “remains full in my heart” and it would clearly be a pleasure for the 57-year-old to be involved again at Old Trafford in some capacity.

“I don’t have the time to be manager. But maybe something else…,” he added.

“For sure with Jim Ratcliffe I think we come back as the best. The way you drive the club is important. Ratcliffe, who is a fan of United since forever, is a great businessman of course, but is also very passionate about sport.”

Whether Sir Jim will find him a role, perhaps ambassadorial or otherwise, isn’t yet clear, though it’s a move that will almost certainly go down well with supporters.