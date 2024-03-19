Premier League club confident of appointing Gareth Southgate as their next manager

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first pick to succeed Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this summer is reportedly England manager Gareth Southgate.

After his INEOS sports team surveyed United legends, Ratcliffe is getting more and more sure that he can lure Southgate to Old Trafford, as reported by the Daily Star.

They assert that Southgate, the England manager since 2016, has the support of several of the current United players, as well as Dan Ashworth, the incoming director of football.

Southgate and Ashworth have worked together in the past at the Football Association and they both would be keen to work together again.

Gareth Southgate will not be short of offers

The Football Association is keen to persuade Southgate to extend his contract with the Three Lions, since it expires in December following the European Championship in Germany this year.

It will all hinge on Southgate’s willingness to resign from his position leading the national team, according to a report in The Star. Ratcliffe would reportedly have to pay about £800,000 compensation for this.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Gareth Southgate to replace ten Hag

The new part-owner Ratcliffe isn’t sure Ten Hag is the right manager to lead United ahead, even though Ten Hag advanced to the FA Cup semi-finals and is still in the running to earn a spot in the Champions League the next season.

Ten Hag would receive up to £10 million in compensation in the event that he was fired one year before to the expiration of his United contract in 2025.

With 11 league losses so far this season, Ten Hag’s team are currently nine points behind Aston Villa in fourth place and six behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place in the competition for Champions League slots.