Manchester United reach agreement in principle over €50m transfer

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement in principle over a €50million transfer deal for Barcelona winger Raphinha as he looks set to leave the Nou Camp this summer.

The Red Devils have supposedly been in full negotiations over snapping up Raphinha, and it now looks like everything is more or less in place for the Brazil international to move to Old Trafford this summer, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Raphinha has struggled during his time at Barca, but previously looked an exciting talent in his time in the Premier League with Leeds United, so it perhaps makes sense that Man Utd are now keen on giving him a lifeline with a return to English football.

Given that Barcelona now want to offload players to raise funds for other signings, it is anticipated that Raphinha will be one of the first names out of the door at the end of this season, according to Todo Fichajes.

Raphinha transfer: Could Brazilian be an ideal signing for Manchester United?

United certainly have issues in attack at the moment, with another Brazilian winger, Antony, proving a major disappointment since moving to Old Trafford.

Raphinha is a similar style of player, providing a left-footed option from the right-hand side, and one imagines he could come in and do a better job than his fellow countryman, whose future at the club may be in doubt.

Fabrizio Romano recently spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside about Antony’s situation, so you can click here to find out more about his future, and meanwhile it will be interesting to see if this Raphinha speculation goes any further.

Raphinha has also been linked with Chelsea by Sport, so it remains to be seen if other clubs could yet try to move ahead of United in the running for his signature in the weeks and months ahead.