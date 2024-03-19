Manchester United could yet raise their asking price for Jadon Sancho to around £60million after his fine recent form on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

That’s according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, with Sancho’s future looking like an intriguing saga to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.

There are a lot of moving parts to this deal, according to Jacobs, with Sancho’s preference being to remain at Dortmund, while Man Utd might look for interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League in order to make more money from his sale.

The Red Devils had been looking for around £50m for the England international, but Jacobs says that could now go up to £60m, and it remains to be seen if BVB can realistically afford him at that price.

Sancho had a great spell at Dortmund earlier in his career and he looks to be enjoying his football there again now in his second spell in Germany on loan, so that would surely make the most sense for him personally.

Things are rarely that simple, however, and Jacobs also wouldn’t rule out Sancho coming back to Old Trafford if Erik ten Hag were to leave his position as manager.

Sancho transfer: Many moving parts in Man Utd winger’s future

“Manchester United want at least £50m for Sancho. This was the number they quoted to Saudi clubs last summer prior to Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking over sporting control,” Jacobs said.

“That proposed fee may have even risen closer to £60m given Sancho is now playing regularly and there may be other clubs circling this summer.

“Sancho doesn’t want to go to Saudi but that’s unlikely to stop dealmakers trying again, and this may give Manchester United a bit of leverage.

“Al-Ettifaq made a loan enquiry last summer, and Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli will consider an approach if they get encouragement from the player side. But Sancho has to date dismissed Saudi approaches. He ideally wants to stay at Dortmund.

“Dortmund are hoping for a bargain deal, which feels a bit hopeful. Their starting point is only around £30m, and that’s not going to be accepted.

“There are a lot of moving parts. It’s probably fair to say if Erik ten Hag stays, Sancho will almost certainly be sold – at least unless he apologises to the Manchester United boss. But if Ten Hag was to leave this summer, Sancho would consider a return. He has no issue with Manchester United as a club, but the feeling for many months is that there is no way forward for him at Old Trafford under Ten Hag.”