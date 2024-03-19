West Ham are believed to be leaning towards not signing Kalvin Phillips from Man City permanently this summer as the Hammers would prefer Royal Antwerp’s Mandela Keita.

That is according to Give Me Sport, who states that West Ham like the 21-year-old Belgian midfielder and see it as a smarter investment over signing Phillips.

Keita is currently on loan at Antwerp from OH Leuven and has impressed many in his short career. Should the London club go down this route, it would not be the end of the world if the midfielder doesn’t hit the ground running as he is a long-term investment.

On the other hand, this is a big blow for Phillips, who has struggled since moving to West Ham on loan in January.

If the Hammers do not opt to sign him this summer, the England star’s career will be in limbo as he has no place at Man City.

The remainder of this season is crucial for the 28-year-old if he wants to secure a good move ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.