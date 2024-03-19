West Ham prefer 21-year-old playmaker over Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham are believed to be leaning towards not signing Kalvin Phillips from Man City permanently this summer as the Hammers would prefer Royal Antwerp’s Mandela Keita.

That is according to Give Me Sport, who states that West Ham like the 21-year-old Belgian midfielder and see it as a smarter investment over signing Phillips.

Keita is currently on loan at Antwerp from OH Leuven and has impressed many in his short career. Should the London club go down this route, it would not be the end of the world if the midfielder doesn’t hit the ground running as he is a long-term investment.

On the other hand, this is a big blow for Phillips, who has struggled since moving to West Ham on loan in January.

If the Hammers do not opt to sign him this summer, the England star’s career will be in limbo as he has no place at Man City.

The remainder of this season is crucial for the 28-year-old if he wants to secure a good move ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Key Real Madrid star leaves training in tears after suffering knee injury, looks set to miss Euro 2024
“He will stay” – Bayer Leverkusen CEO confident Xabi Alonso won’t leave for Liverpool
Chelsea star is a “dream” signing admits sporting director, Blues ready to let him go

 

More Stories Kalvin Phillips Mandela Keita

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.