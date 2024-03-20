Arsenal given huge title race boost after apparent injury to Man City ace

The biggest Premier League game of the season is 11 days away, and Arsenal could be boosted by the potential withdrawal of Man City’s Erling Haaland.

During training with his national team, Haaland was seen to pull up and appeared to be in a fair amount of pain per The Guardian (subscription required).

Erling Haaland sustained an injury whilst on international duty

Given the amount of games that the Norwegian missed at the turn of the year, Pep Guardiola will surely be keen for his player to be sensible during the international break, and the Norwegian management to keep the centre-forward sidelined if they feel that there is any chance of making the injury worse.

When Arsenal arrive at the Etihad Stadium on March 31, they will do so perhaps needing to beat the reigning champions to regain top spot.

Two hours before they kick off, Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield, and if the Reds either draw or win the match, they will be top before Arsenal and City kick a ball in anger.

Kevin De Bruyne is also injured at present, so the Cityzens could be approaching what is arguably their biggest domestic test of the season without two of their best players.

Both can be covered for of course, however, the way in which Haaland terrorises opposition defences will surely hand the hosts the edge in any duel should he play.