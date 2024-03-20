Awful Harry Kane statue finally emerges and Tottenham fans will be wishing it stayed lost

Harry Kane is ripping it up in the Bundesliga at present, doing exactly what everyone expected after his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

In the space of less than a season, the England captain has become a legend in Bavaria by setting all sorts of goalscoring records and bagging some sensational strikes including one from his own half earlier in the campaign.

Harry Kane statue finally seen

He will remain one of the finest ever players to pull on the Spurs shirt too, and will be revered at White Hart Lane for years to come.

The local council also clearly have a soft spot for Kane given that they’d commissioned a statue of him to be made at a cost of £7,200.

However, the 2019 artwork had lain in storage ever since completion as apparently Waltham Forest Council weren’t sure where it should be placed.

The Big Issue obtained the first pictures of the statue, and whilst there’s a passing resemblance to Kane, frankly, it may have been better if it hadn’t seen the light of day at all.

Perched on a bench and holding a ball on his thigh, that statue will stand as a monument to a remarkable waste of taxpayers money, which could arguably have been better spent elsewhere.