The reason why Ben White snubs England has been revealed

Ever since Gareth Southgate addressed Ben White’s omission from another England squad in a press conference in the lead up to the current international break, rumours have been rife as to what the real reason is as to why the Arsenal man doesn’t want to be selected.

The 26-year-old has been in brilliant form for the Gunners this season but, as Southgate noted, is still reticent to wear the Three Lions jersey again.

Ben White won’t play for England whilst Steve Holland is part of the set up

It appears the door is open for him to do so, though as The Telegraph (subscription required) have revealed, that’s unlikely to happen whilst Southgate’s assistant, Steve Holland, is part of the backroom set-up.

A comment made in front of the squad and directed at White by Holland appears to have been the issue, even though Southgate has apparently been angered by such suggestions.

Holland is alleged to have questioned White’s interest in football during the Qatar World Cup when asking White how he thought Arsenal had performed during the previous campaign – a question he had also apparently put to other members of the squad.

It seems that it took a few days of reflection before White asked to return home and has refused to play for England since.

Whether these revelations will put Southgate and his staff under intense pressure ahead of Euro 2024 is unclear, but it certainly shines a lot on what sometimes goes on behind the scenes.