Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono has been linked with a move away from River Plate and clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on him.

A report from HITC claims that the English clubs have already spoken with intermediaries regarding the 16-year-old playmaker, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder is regarded as one of the finest young prospects in South American football, and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the two clubs.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent seasons and they will look to add to the pool of young talent at the club. The 16-year-old could develop into an important first-team player for them with the right guidance.

Similarly, Manchester United have a proven track record of nurturing young players into established stars.

Mastantuono would relish Premier League transfer

The opportunity to join the two English club will be an attractive proposition for the young player and it remains to be seen whether the English club can secure an agreement with River Plate.

Mastantuono has the technical attributes to thrive in English and he could establish himself as a key player for Chelsea and Manchester United in the coming seasons. If the clubs can secure an agreement with the Argentine club over a reasonable fee, the transfer could even prove to be a bargain in the long run.

Meanwhile, they will face competition from rivals Manchester City. The Premier League champions have already signed players like Julian Alvarez and Claudio Echeverri from River Plate. It remains to be seen whether they can use their connections at the Argentine club to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the signature of the 16-year-old now.