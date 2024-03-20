Ex-Chelsea manager who’s currently out of work could be welcomed back “with great enthusiasm”

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could reportedly be welcomed back to Stamford Bridge with a great deal of enthusiasm, according to murmurings from Italy.

Conte is currently out of work after most recently managing Tottenham, but he is perhaps best remembered in English football for his success in winning the Premier League title at Stamford Bridge in the 2016/17 season.

The Italian tactician has also won league titles during spells in charge of Juventus and Inter Milan, so one imagines there would surely be a lot of interest in him for next season.

In fact, it seems Chelsea and Juve, two of his old clubs, could be options for him, with Sky Sport Italia journalist Massimo Ugolini quoted by Calcio Napoli as saying the 54-year-old would be warmly welcomed back to the west London giants.

CFC are not having the best season under Mauricio Pochettino, so it could be that Conte will be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead if the Blues decide to make a change in the dugout.

Conte to return to Chelsea or Juventus?

“He [Antonio Conte] could even return to Chelsea. He would be welcomed back with great enthusiasm,” Ugolini said.

“Watch out for Juventus too. In this spending-review phase, it’s not as if they couldn’t afford him.”

Conte did some fine work at Chelsea, but it remains to be seen if he’d be welcomed back by most fans at this stage, as things didn’t end too well for him in his first spell in charge.

The slightly temperamental manager also has a bit of a habit of falling out with his employers if he doesn’t get his own way, as we saw with the end to his time in charge of Spurs in particular.

Conte’s style of football is also not the most pleasing on the eye, which more and more fans expect from their teams these days.