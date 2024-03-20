Euro 2024 is just around the corner, and one England goalkeeper could well be on the move this summer too.

Though it’s been six years since Jack Butland played an international fixture for the Three Lions, at 31 years of age and having had the brilliant experience of keeping goal at Scottish giants, Rangers, behind him, there’s every chance he could force his way back into the England reckoning with a switch to the Premier League.

England keeper Jack Butland could move to the Premier League

He’s never ruled himself out of representing his country, however, it’s hard to argue that the level at which he was playing most weeks was only ever going to see him as a back-up rather than first choice.

That could all be about to change, however.

Football Insider note that Rangers won’t turn down bids of £15m upwards for Butland despite the fat that he signed for them only las summer.

The outlet suggest that wages would be a problem for the Scottish side if any of their English counterparts were to come calling, and Rangers would almost be forced to sell as the £15m fee would represent their second most expensive sale in club history.

It isn’t clear as to Butland’s own mindset, however, if he feels that it would dramatically improve his chances of representing his country, then it’s likely to be a move that he has to entertain.