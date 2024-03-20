Liverpool shock as stylish first-team ace wanted by PSG

With Jurgen Klopp departing Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, it isn’t really a surprise to learn that some of his players are being targeted by other clubs.

Whomever comes in at Anfield to replace the German will have their work cut out in ensuring the squad buy into a whole new vision, and one that could be markedly different than the previous few years.

Such is the legacy that Klopp will leave behind, that it’s arguable his job will be a poisoned chalice for the first person to pick up the baton.

Liverpool ace Luis Diaz is wanted by PSG

It’s a job that will be made that much harder if the players that got Klopp to the promised land end up deserting the club at the same time.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Paris Saint-Germain’s priority signing this summer is Luis Diaz.

? La priorité du Qatar pour renforcer l’attaque du PSG est Luis Diaz ! Le contact a même déjà été pris avec son agent. Considéré comme un joueur à l’état d’esprit irréprochable et qui sait aussi défendre, il coche un maximum de case. ??? Néanmoins, l’idée ne fait pas… pic.twitter.com/vxZCkIzQJq — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) March 20, 2024

Whilst the outlet don’t specifically mention Kylian Mbappe, it would appear that the Colombian is being lined up to replace the Frenchman.

Both like to play down the left side and cutting in when the opportunity arises.

The issue, it would seem, is that not everyone at the Ligue Un giants is convinced that Luis Diaz is the right type of signing for them this summer, and furthermore, Liverpool would appear to be unwilling to part ways with him at this point.