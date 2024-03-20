“Liverpool will be an option” – Xabi Alonso’s former Spain colleague speaks out

Not a week seems to go by at the moment without Xabi Alonso being mentioned in connection with the Liverpool manager’s job from next season.

Current incumbent, Jurgen Klopp, has already announced his decision to step away at the conclusion of the current campaign, and with former Red, Alonso, doing so well at Bayer Leverkusen, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

It’s believed there is a clause in his contract with the Bundesliga leaders that allows the Spaniard to leave this summer if an acceptable offer arrives.

Gerard Pique has spoken about Xabi Alonso’s potential plans

Whether or not Alonso takes up any offers from elsewhere – if indeed they are forthcoming – will only be known at the end of the season.

Currently unbeaten, Leverkusen are on the verge of their first-ever German top-flight title, and if they’re able to become ‘invincible’ by doing so, Alonso’s legacy will be assured.

It’s also worth speculating on the fact that if that scenario does come to pass, there’s arguably nothing left for him to prove there and so a change might be just what the doctor ordered.

“For sure, I could see he (Alonso) had what it took to be a successful manager,” former Spain colleague, Gerard Pique, said in a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports.

“He absolutely loves football. He understands how to play the game and it’s very similar to Sergio Busquets.

“Busquets is still playing but he will be another incredible coach. Xabi has demonstrated at Bayer Leverkusen why he is so highly regarded.

“He is having the perfect season in not losing. Let’s see next year what he’s doing. Everyone says Liverpool will be an option after Klopp leaves, so let’s see.”

It’s not a foregone conclusion of course, given that another of Alonso’s former clubs, Bayern Munich, are dispensing with their coach, Thomas Tuchel, and taking over in Bavaria would mean less uprooting for the Spaniard and his family who are believed to be settled in Germany.