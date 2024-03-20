Exclusive: Liverpool transfer plans to be determined after key development, says expert

Liverpool will finalise their transfer plans once they take the important step of hiring a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, Romano made it clear that even if new directors such as Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are now in place for the Reds, it is not yet clear what their transfer priorities will be for the summer.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be eager to know what the future looks like for their club, as it’s going to be a big summer with the long-serving and legendary Klopp leaving Anfield, with no clear indication yet of who will be replacing the German tactician.

Edwards and Hughes will have a hugely important job on their hands to presumably pick the new manager, and then to work with whoever comes in on identifying how much to spend on transfers, and which positions in the squad to strengthen.

For now, however, it seems LFC supporters will have to wait a bit longer before knowing for sure how this is all going to pan out.

Liverpool transfers hinge on new manager appointment, says Romano

“For Liverpool more generally, it’s still going to be crucial for them to hire their new manager before determining their transfer strategy,” Romano said.

“Michael Edwards is back and that’s positive news for Liverpool, while Richard Hughes will soon be announced as their new director, which also looks an excellent appointment.

“Still, for new signings you need the manager, so that will be the next step. Once that’s done, then internal discussions over contracts of top players and then summer transfer targets will be discussed. Step by step.”

Edwards’ return certainly looks like a boost for Liverpool with his previous record in the transfer market, while Hughes has also done impressive work in that department with Bournemouth.