“I want to stay here” – Major Man United ace pleads with new owners

A new era has already begun at Man United, but for Bruno Fernandes and the Man United first-team squad, they’re unlikely to fully understand what precisely that means until the summer.

Only then will Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team be able to get things moving apace in both the summer transfer window and behind the scenes.

There’s simply no time to waste for the new regime, who will likely have been studiously monitoring each player’s movements and way of working over the past few weeks.

Bruno Fernandes wants to stay at Man United

That would then allow them to make a more informed judgment call when it comes to player sales and subsequent purchases.

One player who has made it crystal clear that he doesn’t want to be going anywhere is club captain, Fernandes.

“I want to stay here. I want to be part of a project,” he was quoted as saying to A Bola by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’ve already had a meeting with the new owners. They want to meet with the players and have already done so individually.”

There’s been no suggestion thus far that the stylish Portuguese midfielder sees his immediate and long-term future at anywhere other than Old Trafford, however, he could be sacrificed if the new owners believe that they’ll get a pretty penny for him whilst replacing him with players at half the cost or, in the case of academy graduates, no cost at all.