Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, as per HITC.

The 26-year-old defender will be a free agent in the summer. Naturally, top clubs are looking to secure his services on a bargain. The Englishman is a proven performer in the top flight, and he could prove to be a useful squad player for Arsenal and Manchester United next season.

Adarabioyo will add defensive cover, depth and physicality to the Arsenal backline. The opportunity to join a club capable of winning the Premier League title will be an attractive proposition for the player and moving to Arsenal would allow him to continue staying in London as well.

Arsenal need a deeper squad in order to keep up with the likes of Manchester City and signing a player like Adarabioyo on a free transfer would represent an excellent bit of business.

Tosin Adarabioyo would be a useful addition

Manchester United will need to replace players like Jonny Evans at the end of the season and the 26-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition. The former Manchester City player has the ability to play for top clubs in the league and he could form a quality partnership with Lisandro Martinez.

Arsenal and Manchester United are not the only English clubs keen on the Fulham defender and they will face competition from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur as well. The 26-year-old will be an attractive target for most clubs because of his contract situation and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.