Victor Osimhen of Napoli is expected to be the target of a major summer transfer attempt by Manchester United, according to an Italian agent.

Osimhen, 25, signed a new deal that extends until December 2026, although it seems probable that he will depart the Serie A champions in the upcoming months.

Even though Man United’s name has been brought up more frequently, the Nigerian is mostly being linked to a move to Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain.

Man United are looking for a new striker

Rasmus Hojlund is the only genuine striker in the Red Devils’ first team lineup, since Anthony Martial is certain to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in June.

Hojlund has improved in his first season at Man United following a goal-starved beginning to his tenure, but Roberto De Fanti says a move for Osimhen is still possible.

When the agent—an intermediary who operates in England—was recently asked which club most needed Osimhen’s assistance, he solely mentioned the Red Devils.

“The truth is that United, above all, are looking for a centre-forward,” De Fanti, who does not represent Osimhen, tells Tuttomercatoweb.

“(Rasmus) Hojlund is doing reasonably well, but the classic ‘number nine’ could be Osimhen.”

Osimhen could be the perfect striker for Man United

Given Hojlund’s performance, it would be questionable if Osimhen’s estimated £110 million release clause was paid. But if Man United want to make a statement signing, adding one of Europe’s most prolific marksmen would be it.

The 25-year-old recently committed to a new contract, but Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Napoli, has made it clear that Osimhen will be leaving if a team fulfills his new buyout clause.

Man United would face serious competition from their Premier League rivals Chelsea though, who are determined to sign the Nigerian attacker.