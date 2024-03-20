Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly now looking most likely to return to Borussia Dortmund for another loan next season.

Sancho’s future has been the subject of some uncertainty for a while now, with the England international struggling for playing time at Old Trafford after a difficult spell at the club, particularly under current manager Erik ten Hag.

This led to Sancho returning to Dortmund on loan in January and he’s started brightly for the Bundesliga giants, so it surely makes sense that they’ll be keen to keep hold of him.

However, rather than signing him permanently, Sport Bild, as translated by Sport Witness, claim that it currently looks most likely that Sancho’s loan will be extended.

Sancho transfer may be too expensive for Borussia Dortmund

It may be that Sancho is too expensive for Dortmund to sign permanently, but then it will be interesting to see if Man Utd agree to loan the 23-year-old out again rather than trying to make some money from selling him.

Speaking to CaughtOffside yesterday, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs even suggested MUFC could look to raise Sancho’s asking price and use interest from the Saudi Pro League to get a good fee for him this summer.

Dortmund fans will no doubt hope they can keep Sancho, and it does seem like the player himself is happy to be back there, so that could end up being important.

“Sancho doesn’t want to go to Saudi but that’s unlikely to stop dealmakers trying again, and this may give Manchester United a bit of leverage,” Jacobs said.

“Al-Ettifaq made a loan enquiry last summer, and Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli will consider an approach if they get encouragement from the player side. But Sancho has to date dismissed Saudi approaches. He ideally wants to stay at Dortmund.

“Dortmund are hoping for a bargain deal, which feels a bit hopeful. Their starting point is only around £30m, and that’s not going to be accepted.”